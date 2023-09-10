Cindy Sanyu’s husband Prynce Okuyo Atiku on Saturday managed to trace and recover Sheebah Karungi’s iPhone that had been snatched from the singer’s content creator on Friday night in Arua.

Late on Friday night midway through her performance at the Arua City Carnival, Sheebah’s iPhone was stolen from her content creator who was trying to record videos of her performing.

The singer who is days away from one of the biggest shows in her music career – a music battle against Cindy Sanyu – had to pause her performance and beg the crowd to help locate her phone before resuming her performance.

She also promised to handsomely reward whoever had the phone if they returned it but her pleas fell on deaf ears.

Cindy Sanyu’s husband who was born and raised in the West Nile then took it upon himself to help find Sheebah’s phone and by Saturday night, it had been located.

Despite not revealing exactly what it took to trace the phone, Okuyo noted that together with a team of locals, they managed to locate the phone and retrieve it from the thief.

He also informed Mbu that the phone was then handed over to one of Sheebah’s managers identified as Jesse.

“We have managed to get Sheebah’s phone back and handed it over to Jesse her manager. Thanks be to God and all the people who helped to get it back,” Okuyo told Mbu via Instagram.