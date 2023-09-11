Tooro Kingdom princess Ruth Nsemere Komuntale Akiiki Farquharson and her husband Philip Anthony Farquharson welcomed their first bundle of joy as a couple in September 2022.

On the back of their beautiful wedding, the couple announced the arrival of their baby on 9th September 2022 evoking congratulatory messages from friends, family members, and netizens.

They named their son Jamari Mathew Farquharson, sending the Tooro Kingdom into jubilation mode, and have since settled down to raise their little one.

Jamari made a year old a few days ago and according to photos shared by Princess Komuntale, the family held a simple birthday party for him.

Take a gaze at the beautiful photos below: