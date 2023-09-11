Despite their online feud turning physical, Alien Skin has vowed not to issue an apology to NBS TV’s Edwin Katamba a.k.a MC Kats.

During Geosteady’s concert, MC Kats was whisked away from the stage by Alien Skin’s bodyguards when it was time for the Fangone Forest singer to perform.

The Fangone team alleges that Kats was planning to sabotage Alien’s time on the stage due to their online war over Champion Ogudo’s education future that has been ongoing for over a month now.

MC Kats has since reported the matter to the police and vowed to drag Alien Skin and his men to the courts of law for mentally and physically harming him.

During a TikTok live broadcast, Alien Skin was asked if he was willing to apologize to the renowned emcee so that they could bury their hatchet and move on in peace.

The Sitya Danger artist, however, refused to issue any apology to Kats. He claims that Kats is not worthy his time and that he has achieved way more than him in the shortest time possible to be bowing down to him.

“I can never bow down to Kats. We’re very different even in size, how can I bow down to him? That’s advice for the cowards. Whatever he has done in many years, I have achieved in a very short time, we are not alike. How will I benefit from him?” Alien Skin said.