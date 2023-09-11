Trending with the biggest hit songs currently, Karole Kasita and King Saha are set to headline the very first edition of the Meet and Meat party scheduled for the 6th of October 2023.

Meet and Meat is an experience where fun lovers will meet and enjoy an evening full of vibes, drinks, meat, and performances from the popular Ugandan stars at the start of the Ugandan Independence weekend.

Karole Kasita, King Saha, Abeeka Band, and Jamal Wasswa are confirmed to headline the event which is happening for the very first edition.

It will also feature comedians and deejays including Patrick Idringi Salvado, Selector Jay, Happy Kyazze, and Izy Da Business, among many others.

At a press conference held at the venue of the event, Skyz Protea Hotel in Naguru, it was revealed that the event will be a VIP experience not to miss out.

According to one of the organizers of the event and a popular socialite, Thomas Todd, Meet and Meat is to become a big thing on the local party scene.

He also revealed that a Platinum Table Lounge at the event will cost Ugx2m, and a VIP Table Lounge will cost Ugx1.5m, and Ordinary tickets will go for Ugx50k.