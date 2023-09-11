LJ Music singer Lydia ‘Jazmine’ Nabawanuka has confirmed that come 2024 she will be staging her maiden concert, the very first since she shot to the limelight.

While appearing in an interview on Dembe FM’s Talk N Talk show, Jazmine let her fans know that around February she will be staging the concert.

The “Masuuka” singer is, however, yet to confirm the dates and venue as she is still in the process of working on securing the venue and cementing the dates.

During the interview, she promised that she would serve her music fans the best she can adding that she is apparently doing whatever is possible to have a blissful and well-executed concert.

At the moment, Lydia Jazmine is in touch with service providers who will help her bring out what she wants at her concert in a well-organized style.

Lydia Jazmine has been in the music industry for over seven years and during her time, she has managed to release lots of good songs including; Ebintu Byange, Banange, Hit & Run, Olindaki, and You & Me among many others.