After Elijah Kitaka’s successful EP listening party, Swangz Avenue has dropped yet another mind-blowing revelation in the Ugandan music scene.

Azawi will be live at Kampala Serena Hotel on the 20th of October roughly eleven days after the release of her album ‘Sankofa’.

Despite being around for just a couple of years, Azawi boasts over 26 songs in her career and her new album is already becoming a top anticipated subject on the scene.

The news about her concert has sparked a volume of comments among different netizens online. Some believe Azawi will deliver the best of herself since she’s always been good and sensational when it comes to live performances.

Others hint that she has been quite silent, musically, in recent months and the early success of the new album will determine the success of the concert.

Azawi promises that this will be more than an experience between herself and her fans as she takes them through some of the songs off the Album that will have been released then.

She will also perform the songs on the African Music album not forgetting the Lo-Fit EP.

The word Sankofa is an Akan word from Ghana meaning “Go back and Fetch it.” It’s always portrayed by a bird with its mouth facing behind.