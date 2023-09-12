According to radio journalist and singer Jenkins Mukasa, Gagamel Entertainment boss Bebe Cool is the latest owner of an armored vehicle.

During the 2021 general election campaigns, Bobi Wine stole headlines when he imported a brand-new armored car (Land Cruiser) into the country.

With several controversies surrounding Bobi’s car, it was the talk of the town as netizens discussed how he acquired it amid the chaos of the campaigns.

Bobi Wine’s bulletproof car

Fast-forward, it seems it wasn’t only Bobi Wine who yearned to own an armored vehicle. His longtime nemesis, Bebe Cool must have had it high on the list of his dream cars.

Jenkins Mukasa revealed that Bebe Cool has eventually realized his dream by acquiring himself an armored vehicle, a Toyota VX, which was unveiled on his birthday last week.

Mukasa revealed the news while on Vybe Life Ug’s show ‘The Weekly Drone’ and noted how Chameleone was around as the car was being unveiled at Oryx fuel station in Bukoto.