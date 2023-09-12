For music critics who claim that local rapper Gravity Omutujju’s music won’t cross the Ugandan border soon, you might need to take a cup of water before your own words choke you.

The local rapper who just recently held a successful concert at Lugogo Cricket Oval just received affirmation from Kenya’s singing group Thee Exit Band saying Kenyans love to vibe and groove to Gravity’s ”Okwepicha” trending song.

The singing group made the revelation as they stressed how Kenyan music lovers love listening to Afrobeat, Afro Bongo, and Genge music genres.

On mentioning the kind of music Kenyans love the most, they added that the people in William Ruto’s land also love to groove to Ugandan music because it hits them differently as they mentioned songs outgoers request deejays to play for them.

In Kenya, the majority of people tune in to Afrobeat, Afro Bongo, and Genge music genres. Additionally, Kenyans also enjoy listening to Ugandan music, such as the popular song “Okwepicha” by Gravity, which has gained significant traction on TikTok. Thee Exit Band

The revelation hopefully puts a smile on Gravity Omutujju’s face as he has long been being bashed by music critics as they all the time question his style.

Thee Exit Band made the statements while appearing on NTV’s The BEAT show where they had been hosted following their visit to Kampala to work with Black Market Records and perform at a show in Malaba.