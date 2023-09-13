Singer Fille Mutoni has admitted to undergoing mental health therapy as a victim of drug abuse for some god time.

The singer confirmed undertaking mental health therapy as she spoke to the media about the use of toxic substances to the extent that she almost lost her music career.

She is apparently on a smooth rail to recovery, thanks to mental health experts who have helped her keep on track despite the temptations that come with one wanting to relapse to their old ways.

The “Love Again” singer is of advice to the youth to stay away from the use of toxic substances reasoning that they are too harmful to individuals and that they don’t have any positive impact on anyone.

She thus implores the youth to turn to God as He is the only truth and light that anyone should take to live a happy life.

As artists, we go through a lot of things and I won’t deny, that I am currently undergoing mental health therapy whereby we get people who advise us on different issues. They teach us to abstain from things that don’t impact our lives and in the same way, we extend our voices to the youth and advise them to quit things that don’t add value to their lives. Using drugs doesn’t help anyone instead, it just destroys. I ask the youth to turn to serving God since He is the only way to the truth and light. Fille Mutoni

The mother of one further hinted at how she is working on a serious music comeback as she asked her fans to patiently wait for the best from her.

Fille is one of the female artists who have for some time battled to overcome drug abuse and it is exciting to have her back in a healthy mental state.

https://fb.watch/n06Y10uJT9/