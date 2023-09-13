Netizens have expressed concern over Laika’s ‘safety’ after watching a trending video in which she is dancing raunchily with Tanzanian singer Harmonize.

A bikini-clad Laika Umuhoza is seen gyrating on Harmonize’s body while enjoying her song ‘Nzuuno‘ at a beach.

The video that is making rounds on social media has evoked mixed reactions from different netizens some of whom are full of compliments for Laika’s body.

Others are happy that she is finally making big strides in her career and have expressed their excitement in anticipation of whatever she is working on with Harmonize.

A few other social media users, however, are worried about her hanging around Harmonize who has often been regarded as a “womanizer” by critics.

Harmonize, since his Wasafi days, has been known to break women’s hearts who fall for her, and Ugandan netizens fear the same will happen with their diva.

Well, we hope their link-up will yield positive results for both of them and maybe a big banger for the entire East Africa to vibe to.

Harmonize’s collaborations with Ugandan artists including Eddy Kenzo and Spice Diana have been top bangers and we hope for the same for Laika.