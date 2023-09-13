This Sunday, 15th September 2023, Sheebah Karungi and Cindy Sanyu will be sorting out their musical differences in a battle scheduled to take place at Kololo Independence Grounds.

Tonight, both artists will engage in a live TV quiz as they build up to Friday’s event on NBS TV, and below are some of the rules of engagement for all artists to follow on Friday.

The show expected to kick off from 8 pm to midnight

With the gates opening in the afternoon, revelers shall have to wait till 8 p.m. when the stage performances are scheduled to begin. The artists will then perform till midnight with short breaks in between four sets.

20 minutes per set

Each artist is expected to perform for 20 minutes during each set and take a few minutes break in which they are expected to change costumes and allow fans to take a breather.

The first performer to be decided by a coin toss

The first performer, between Sheebah Karungi and Cindy Sanyu, will be decided by a coin toss. The performers are to be represented by their managers or handlers in the coin toss.

Barriers separating artists and fans

Barriers on the stage have been installed to separate both artists. Fans will also be separated by barriers.

Judges to decide points at the battle

According to popular journalist Isaac Katende a.k.a Kasuku who claims to be the main emcee at the battle, there will be judges to award points to the respective artists based on a number of factors.

While appearing on NBS TV After 5, Kasuku said that fashion, stage presence, vocal range, live band ability, and timekeeping among several other factors will be considered in awarding the points.

No insults on stage

Both artists have been warned against hurling insults at each other during the battle. He claims that it will result in a points deduction.

Other causes of point deduction

Apart from exchanging insults and name-calling, Sheebah and Cindy Sanyu will lose points for bad timekeeping. An artist is not expected to perform beyond the stipulated 20 minutes of a set.

Each performer is also expected to stay on their side of the stage while the other artist performs through their set.

They are also not allowed to perform each other’s songs but can jam to any other song outside their competitor’s catalog.

Supporting artists

Only those artists who have collaborations with the two artists are allowed to step on the stage to perform alongside the respective artists.

No curtain raisers are expected at the event.

Results from the battle will be released after the battle

Unlike previous music battles, Kasuku notes that this time, results from the battle will be publicly revealed after the battle for the fans to know who, according to the set rules, came out as the victor.

Cash prize

A cash reward will be given to the winner of the battle according to the points from the judges and general vibe amongst the revelers.