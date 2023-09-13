Zuena Kirema has revealed how a yet-to-be-identified person is using her name on social media and scamming people of their money while pretending to be her.

For a couple of years, there have been several accounts under the name Zuena Kirema on different social media platforms, updating about her daily life by sharing photos and videos.

The former Miss Ugandan contestant says that many accounts have been created on TikTok and Twitter and people have been scammed after the scammer asked for money.

“It has come to my knowledge that there is someone/people out there that have created TikTok and Twitter/X accounts in my names,” Zuena revealed via her Facebook page.

“They actually share content from my pages and make it look like they’re the legit owners of the accounts,” she added.

She alerts all her followers to beware as she tries to verify all her official accounts.

So many people have been scammed especially on Twitter where this person keeps posting my content and that of Lemala Wild Waters. People go ahead and pay him/her booking fee for Wild waters and he/she blocks them after they are turned down at the wild waters entrance. It’s hard to fight these accounts but me & my team are doing all we can. Meanwhile am trying to verify my own accounts that i have shared above.please be careful in order not to fall victim of these scammers. Zuena Kirema