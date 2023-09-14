A singer, swimmer, and now college student, Abba Marcus Mayanja, Jose Chameleone’s known first son, celebrates his eighteenth birthday today.

Abba Marcus Mayanja was the first bundle of joy of Chameleone and Daniella Atim’s marriage and a start to many new things in their lives eighteen years ago.

Abba has grown to become a mirror of his father in several ways through the passion he showcases in everything he does; be it sports or music.

Just a few weeks ago, Abba Marcus joined college to start a new chapter in his life.

Today, Abba Marcus Mayanja is being initiated into the life of adulthood and the Leone Island boss cannot keep calm.

In a birthday text to his first son, Chameleone expressed this birthday as “a new and exciting journey” for him as he enters the world of adulthood.

Chameleone wishes the very best for his son, good health, boundless opportunities, and so much more and tips him to always remember to cherish good moments and never to be afraid to follow his passions.

Happy 18th birthday, Abba Mayanja! Today, you enter the world of adulthood; A new and exciting journey. May you be blessed with good health, boundless opportunities, and unwavering determination to achieve your goals. Remember to cherish the moments, embrace new adventures, and never be afraid to follow your passions.Happy birthday and cheers to a bright future ahead! Jose Chameleone

Happy birthday Abba!