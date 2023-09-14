Renowned influencer, radio presenter and socialite Sheilah Gashumba is elated upon joining the league of Ugandan celebrities with over 1 million Instagram followers.
The NRG Radio Uganda presenter notched one million followers on Instagram on Thursday afternoon and it seems like something she has been waiting on for such a long while.
Sheilah Gashumba is one of the most popular influencers of music, events, personalities, and businesses in Uganda and she has been growing her accounts for quite a while.
She has often bragged about having organic followers on her accounts and boasts quite a following across other social media platforms including Snapchat, Facebook, and X.
Sheilah Gashumba joins other local celebrities who have surpassed 1 million Instagram followers, a list that is led by Zari Hassan.
Below we look at the list of where Sheilah Gashumba ranks among the most followed Instagram accounts owned by Ugandan celebrities:
- Zari The Bosslady – 11.6m
- Masaka Kids Africana – 8.4m
- Triplets Ghetto Kids – 5.5m
- Juliet Zawedde – 3.6m
- Doreen Kabareebe – 2.6m
- Keem Fame Rich – 2m
- Spice Diana – 1.7m
- Scopion MC Ug – 1.2m
- Lydia Jazmine – 1.2m
- Winnie Nwagi – 1.1m
- Rema Namakula – 1m
- Jose Chameleone – 1m
- Barbie Kyagulanyi – 1m
- Sheilah Gashumba – 1m
- Irene Ntale – 868k