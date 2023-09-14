Renowned influencer, radio presenter and socialite Sheilah Gashumba is elated upon joining the league of Ugandan celebrities with over 1 million Instagram followers.

The NRG Radio Uganda presenter notched one million followers on Instagram on Thursday afternoon and it seems like something she has been waiting on for such a long while.

Sheilah Gashumba is one of the most popular influencers of music, events, personalities, and businesses in Uganda and she has been growing her accounts for quite a while.

She has often bragged about having organic followers on her accounts and boasts quite a following across other social media platforms including Snapchat, Facebook, and X.

Sheilah Gashumba becomes first Ugandan TV presenter to notch 1M Facebook followers

Sheilah Gashumba joins other local celebrities who have surpassed 1 million Instagram followers, a list that is led by Zari Hassan.

Below we look at the list of where Sheilah Gashumba ranks among the most followed Instagram accounts owned by Ugandan celebrities:

  1. Zari The Bosslady – 11.6m
  2. Masaka Kids Africana – 8.4m
  3. Triplets Ghetto Kids – 5.5m
  4. Juliet Zawedde – 3.6m
  5. Doreen Kabareebe – 2.6m
  6. Keem Fame Rich – 2m
  7. Spice Diana – 1.7m
  8. Scopion MC Ug – 1.2m
  9. Lydia Jazmine – 1.2m
  10. Winnie Nwagi – 1.1m
  11. Rema Namakula – 1m
  12. Jose Chameleone – 1m
  13. Barbie Kyagulanyi – 1m
  14. Sheilah Gashumba – 1m
  15. Irene Ntale – 868k

