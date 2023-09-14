Renowned influencer, radio presenter and socialite Sheilah Gashumba is elated upon joining the league of Ugandan celebrities with over 1 million Instagram followers.

The NRG Radio Uganda presenter notched one million followers on Instagram on Thursday afternoon and it seems like something she has been waiting on for such a long while.

Sheilah Gashumba is one of the most popular influencers of music, events, personalities, and businesses in Uganda and she has been growing her accounts for quite a while.

She has often bragged about having organic followers on her accounts and boasts quite a following across other social media platforms including Snapchat, Facebook, and X.

Sheilah Gashumba joins other local celebrities who have surpassed 1 million Instagram followers, a list that is led by Zari Hassan.

Below we look at the list of where Sheilah Gashumba ranks among the most followed Instagram accounts owned by Ugandan celebrities:

Zari The Bosslady – 11.6m Masaka Kids Africana – 8.4m Triplets Ghetto Kids – 5.5m Juliet Zawedde – 3.6m Doreen Kabareebe – 2.6m Keem Fame Rich – 2m Spice Diana – 1.7m Scopion MC Ug – 1.2m Lydia Jazmine – 1.2m Winnie Nwagi – 1.1m Rema Namakula – 1m Jose Chameleone – 1m Barbie Kyagulanyi – 1m Sheilah Gashumba – 1m Irene Ntale – 868k