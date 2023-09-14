In June, we reported to you how singer and dancer Josephine Mugerwa alias Phina Masanyalaze was officially out of the singles league.

This is after she held a highly secretive Kukyala function with her Mzungu lover that the public got to know about after the event was completely done.

She has yet again today introduced her Mzungu lover to her parents in a ceremony that has been graced by only her very close friends and family members.

It is reported that the security at the event is so tight that uninvited guests were not welcome and to access the venue one had to go through a host of security checkpoints to check the validity of the invitation card.

Since Phina Mugerwa rose to prominence in the mid-early 2000s, she has had different relationships some of which have given her babies but they all ended in tears.

Her previous relationship before she hooked the Mzungu was with former Budiope East MP Geoffrey Dhamuzungu and when he was ousted by Engineer Moses Magogo, their affair hit south and since then, as they say, the rest became history.

Congratulations Phina Masanyalaze on your new martial journey!