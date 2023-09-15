Every 14th of September, Abba Marcus Mayanja, son of renowned singer Jose Chameleone, adds a year to his age and this time around, he turned 18.

On his 18th birthday, Abba Marcus Mayanja was blessed with new wheels as a gift to kick off adulthood in style.

The new ride that was gifted to Abba Marcus is a sleek black shiny Mercedes Benz that he is bound to cruise wherever he wants to go.

His dad Jose Chameleone and mum Daniella Atim took to their social media platforms to pour out love to their beloved son with heartwarming messages.

The beautiful messages he received and the car gift melt his heart and shared a photo of himself standing close to the ride saying his dad had fulfilled the promise he made to him.

Congratulations Abba Marcus Mayanja on your brand new wheels!