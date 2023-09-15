Singer Jose Chameleone’s wife, Daniella Atim Mayanja has revealed how they were staying in a basement in the USA as a family.

While making an appearance four years ago at Bethel Miracle Center, Jose Chameleone testified about how God had done wonders to his life and family when he got money and bought his family a home in the USA.

Little did his fans know that he and his family were struggling to find proper shelter in the USA as they had to beg one of his friends to use his basement as a home.

During their stay in the basement, they struggled in different ways as they would sleep on a twin-decker bed six of them, and in the times of spring, the room would leak.

The tough conditions forced Daniella Atim to get two full-time jobs to make ends meet and have the family live a standard lifestyle in the USA.

Below is Atim Daniella’s full letter as it reads;

Dear son,one day you and I will sit under a bonfire and talk about it all. We shall talk abt your cold dingy basement room that flooded every spring, we shall talk about how I went to ‘kyeyo’ for several days without return and left you in charge of your siblings plus an infant. We shall talk about how i so badly wanted you and your siblings to be able to drink milk everyday,we shall talk about how I took up 2 full time jobs because I wanted you all to go to good schools. We shall talk abt that twin bunk bed that all 6 of us had to fit in. When all of that is done ,we shall sit and laugh at it all, we shall laugh at how God has kept us through the hardships, we will testify about the goodness of God, we shall tell of how God kept elevating us, we shall tell of how he brought total strangers that helped us along the way. You see, my boy, God has his beautiful ways.We may not have it all figured out now but hey ,hasn’t God been so good ? While we wait for that time ,while we wait for the dollars to flow in so that I can send you all on that vacation l have promised for years, while we wait for the good life you always promise me . My boy, while we wait, I will stay committed to being your mother, I will stay committed to the pact I made with God at your birth, to raise you to be a Man Of God. Like your name Abba, may you be the man people will always encounter and experience God. like your name Abba,may you turn out to be a great father and husband .May God keep proving his faithfulness to you.

Dear son ,things do get better,let’s keep walking,it’s just a matter of time. Love, Mom. Daniella Atim