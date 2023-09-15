The saying “If wishes were horses, everyone would ride” befittingly suits Sheila Carol Gashumba’s latest wish that she just expressed via her social media accounts.

Following the sacking of Uganda Cranes head coach Milutin ‘Micho‘ Sredojevic from his role after Uganda failed to qualify for the AFCON Finals, Sheila Gashumba pleaded with the FUFA president Hon. Moses Magogo Hassim, to offer her boyfriend Derrick Ddungu alias Rickman Manrick’s dad the opportunity to coach the Cranes team.

Sheila Gashumba made the request suggesting that a Ugandan by nationality should at least be given a chance to take charge of the national team and in her opinion, the best person is none other than her father-in-law Mr. Patrick Kabuye.

She went ahead to add that Mr. Kabuye possesses the UEFA A license that makes him eligible to coach any team around the world as long as he is given the chance.

FUFA is yet to respond to Gashumba’s pleas as the search for a new head coach takes shape.