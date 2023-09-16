On Friday 15th September 2023, the much-awaited day by many Ugandan music lovers came to a thrilling climax as Cindy and Sheebah faced off in a music battle that went down at Kololo Independence grounds.

The highly-billed show lived up to the fans’ expectations as both artists brought out their “A” game in an effort to entertain fans and silence their critics.

Despite the show’s delayed start based on the time that was communicated and some disorganizations that were cited by outgoers who thronged the event, revelers enjoyed the evening in style.

The battle performances kicked off at 9 PM with Sheebah Karungi opening the live session as she performed for close to 40 minutes and Cindy Sanyu later on took to the stage.

The two treated the revelers to energetic performances and threw jabs at each other at different stages of the battle.

During the collaboration session, Sheebah performed with Carol Nantongo on their hit single “Silwana” where the latter showed off her singing prowess and skill.

Following the excellent execution of the song by Carol Nantongo, Sheebah applauded her for being vocally gifted and not blowing her own trumpet as the former TNS singer hit hard at Cindy Sanyu.

Cindy Sanyu responded to Sheebah by telling her to stop praising those who sing well as she told her to improve on her craft.