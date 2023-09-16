Congolese singer and songwriter Fally Ipupa is set to rock Ugandan music lovers at two concerts, that will take place in Arua and Kampala, respectively.

Known for his distinctive musical style that fuses Rumba, Soukous, and Lingala, the Grammy Award nominee is slated to perform in Arua on Friday, September 29th, and later in Kampala on Sunday, October 1st, thanks to Malembe Lifestyle.

Fally Ipupa’s performances are known to be infectious and full of energy, the same clout Malembe associates themselves with.

Fally Ipupa has passed the test of time as a crowd puller in the different countries he has performed.

With seven globally sold-out albums to his name, his performance in Uganda will give revelers a first-hand opportunity to rhyme and groove to some of his biggest tunes.

Fally Ipupa fans in Uganda seem quite connected to his songs like Un coup, Maria PM, Aime-moi, You The Best, Likolo, Eloko Oyo, and Diamant among others which he will be performing.

Malembe Lifestyle confirms that the event will also feature the proven touch of class from Fenon Events and tickets for both shows can be accessed via Quicket.