Etania Mutoni a.k.a The Life of the Party bought her very first car on Saturday and she cannot hide her excitement of owning a car of her own.

The NRG Radio Uganda host revealed the good news via her Snapchat account where she shared a couple of photos showing the new license plates of her car.

Etania went ahead and shared videos showing her new car and in the captions, she revealed how it was to please her mother.

The often jolly radio personality, emcee, and deejay noted that she has been working hard and saving money for a couple of years to achieve her dream.

“Happy birthday once again to myself this is my birthday gift from me to me. I have been crying since. I have been working and saving for the past years so that I could buy myself a car and God said this year,” Etania wrote on Snapchat.

“Indeed UBP for you be patient. I have been patient, I just kept working hard and saving this is my birthday gift from myself this year! I can’t believe this is my money over here my mum is going to cry and collapse,” she added.

Congratulations Etania!