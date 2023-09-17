Reports coming through reveal the 2021 Nakifuma constituency MP aspirant, media personality, and events emcee Patriko Mujuuka has relocated to the United States of America (USA).

The CBS FM presenter’s relocation to the United States of America was made public by Dembe FM’s Talk N Talk presenters saying that his return to the +256 is very unpredictable.

Patriko Mujuuka now joins a host of renowned and established public figures who have over the years decided to leave the country and head overseas in search of greener pastures.

Just recently, fellow radio personality Dikteta Mark also ditched his job at the same radio station and left the country in a similar circumstance.

Mujuuka is, however, yet to come out and comment on the subject.