Controversial singer Ronald Mayinja who recently relocated to the United Kingdom has shared his honest view of what he thinks of Uganda ever since he left the country.

The former Eagles Production singer who has so far spent three months in the UK revealed that Uganda as a nation needs urgent change in its governance.

Ronald Mayinja famed for songs such as “Africa” via a phone call interview with Kakalaamu on his “Uganda Byogere” YouTube channel noted that for the Pearl of Africa to have a gradual change in its ways of doing things, the leadership in the country should change swiftly from the first citizen.

He added that if change comes, it won’t only help NUP president Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine or the opposition alone but it will also be good for President Museveni and the country at large.

As he hinted at returning to the country anytime soon, Mayinja disclosed that if he is given a second chance and trusted by the opposition, he will kick off his strategy by composing, recording, and singing struggle songs that can help in rallying for change.

If I am given a second chance, I will resume composing and singing struggle songs. Uganda needs a change in governance. The leader should change because this doesn’t only help Kyagulanyi, or the opposition as a whole but even the ruling government itself plus President Museveni himself because change is good for all. Ronald Mayinja

Ronald Mayinja further hinted that he didn’t intend to last long in the UK but he found himself taking longer to return due to a delay in the processing of travel documents.