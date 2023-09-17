Following her considerable success at the recently concluded music battle against Cindy Sanyu, Sheebah Karungi was treated to an all-white congratulatory party at the UNMF base in Mutundwe.

The party held on Saturday night was attended by some of the top personalities in the local entertainment industry including artists, media personalities, deejays, managers, and emcees among others.

The likes of Eddy Kenzo, Nina Roz, Zahara Totto, Lilian Mbabazi, and Chozen Blood, among others were seen having a blast as they ate, drank, and partied the night away.

Apart from congratulating Sheebah on holding a successful concert, the UNMF applauded her for providing a platform for other artists to showcase their talent.

Sheebah also used the opportunity to clear the air regarding her friendship with Nina Roz.

While speaking, Sheebah said that despite going through a broken friendship with Nina Roz due to some mistakes, they are good friends now and she was pleased to see her supporting her at the battle on Friday evening.

The two hugged it out and asked other industry players to emulate their spirit of forgiveness and unity for the better of the industry.

