Singer Lilian Mbabazi has trashed claims that she was a backup vocalist for Sheebah Karungi as she battled her fellow former Blu*3 comrade Cindy Sanyu on Friday.

While appearing on Sanyuka TV, Bukedde TV journalist Noordin Ntege said that Lilian Mbabazi was a backup vocalist on Sheebah’s side at the ‘Cindy vs. Sheebah’ battle that happened at Kololo Independence Grounds on Friday 15th September 2023.

“Kaweesi from Coca-Cola Rated Next was a backup artist on Sheebah’s side, Lilian Mbabazi was also a backup artist for Sheebah and she was the one behind the only distinct voice that you were hearing when Sheebah was on stage,” Ntege said.

He claimed that it was planned by the UNMF to help balance both sides vocally so that Sheebah would not be outshined.

“They had to balance it. Sheebah is from the federation and it was not a crime to be backed by Lilian,” Ntege added.

Lilian Mbabazi, however, strongly refutes the allegations. Despite being backstage at the concert, she denies vocally backing any artist.

Upon coming across the tweet, Mbabazi responded with the question, “Lwaki kulimba abantu?” Literally translated as “Why are you lying to the people?”

Mbabazi was backed by fellow former Blu*3 singer Jackie Chandiru who also found the allegations quite hilarious. “Jesus Christ, this is hilarious,” Chandiru tweeted.

It should be noted that Cindy is a former Blu*3 member and she is blamed for causing the collapse of the trio.

