As the nation is still divided on who won Friday’s music battle between Cindy Sanyu and Sheebah Karungi, music critic Jenkins Mukasa has claimed that the music industry was “murdered” by both artists.

Jenkins Mukasa made the statement as he threw heavy criticism upon the event organizers who set up the show saying it had nothing musical about it.

He went ahead to claim that the event was all about making money as he declared the overall winner was Sheebah Karungi since he walked away with a heavy cheque believed to be summing up to Shs 150M whereas Cindy Sanyu is said to have bagged Shs 100M.

Apparently, no clear announcements have been made on who won the battle and we are uncertain whether the winner will be made public anytime soon.

At the moment, the supporters of both artists are each declaring their favorite musician as the winner based on how impressed they felt by their performances.

Going by the information we have so far received, the battle between the two artists will be heading to the UK in London and Dubai on the 4th and 10th of November respectively.