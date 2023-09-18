Singer Evelyn Love Nakabira commonly known as Evelyn Lagu breathed her last on 18th September 2023 after a long battle for her life against kidney complications.

After a fundraising drive that saw Evelyn and her team raise up to Ugx90 Million, she was flown out of the country to seek better medical attention to prepare her for a kidney transplant mid 2021.

It should be recalled that her son Freddie Kasavu was ready to donate one of his kidneys to his mother but he was turned down.

Kasavu’s father turned down his offer reasoning that he was still a minor and the transplant process needed the consent of both parents despite them being divorced.

Evelyn Lagu was also advised by doctors not to have the transplant because her body was too weak for a successful transplant.

She had to return home to cut down on the expenses and hospital bills. She has since been living with her son surviving on funding of wellwishers and friends in the industry.

Evelyn Nakabira was born on 1st June 1982 in Kalungu, Masaka District. She passed on aged 41 years old.

At the time of her passing, Evelyn had been offered a free venue by singer Mesach Ssemakula at his restaurant Papaz Spot in Makindye for a charity concert.

May her soul rest in eternal peace!