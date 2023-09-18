To show respect to Evelyn Love, Rema Namakula has halted the release of her new music project dubbed ‘Tonyt’ as she mourns her friend’s demise.

Rema Namakula’s new song titled ‘Tonyt’ has been making rounds on different media stations with several of her fans noting that it is a project that appeals to her international fanbase.

The songstress has been working on its visuals and she set their release for today, 18th September 2023, at 10:00 AM very much to the anticipation of her diehards.

Her fans will, however, have to wait a little longer before they have a taste of what Rema has been cooking.

The mother of two reveals that the untimely passing of her industry comrade Evelyn Love Nakabira a.k.a Evelyn Lagu has left her shocked.

To allow time for mourning and in respect of Evelyn who succumbed to kidney and heart complications, Rema decided to halt the release of the ‘Tonyt’ video project.

Via social media, she revealed that a later date for the release will be announced and urges fans to stand with Evelyn Love’s family in these trying times.

Out of respect for my fallen sister Evelyn Lagu, have decided to pause Tonyt video premiere which was meant to happen in a few minutes. Will be updating you friends but in the meantime Mukama bwato bwageze. Rest well Evelyn Lagu. Rema