Ugandan celebrities have joined the rest of the public in mourning the passing of singer Evelyn Love ‘Lagu’ Nakabira who was pronounced dead early on Monday morning.

Evelyn Love was pronounced dead by her son early on the morning of Monday 18th September 2023. She had been battling kidney and heart complications and was on dialysis.

Throughout her music career, Evelyn Love blessed her fans with sweet music of love and inspirational songs and she had an impact on several fellow artists’ lives.

While battling health complications, fellow artists helped motivate her emotionally and financially through charity drives.

Some of them had pledged to support her at the “Evelyn Love Charity concert” which she had planned to hold at Papaz Spot in Makindye on 28th October 2023.

Her death has left many shocked and below are some messages of condolences to her family from fellow celebrities:

We took these pictures last Tuesday at the Jam session and I can't believe your gone dear Evelyn Lagu.



You have fought abig battle my sister may your soul rest in peace 🙏 😭 pic.twitter.com/9cagEMTrSy — Eddy Kenzo (@eddykenzoficial) September 18, 2023