Even at a time when the industry has recently been engulfed by the talk about the Cindy vs. Sheebah music battle, Vinka’s name has remained echoing in the corridors of the industry.

To many, the Swangz Avenue songstress is the unspoken contender poised to steal the spotlight and remind everyone of her undeniable prowess.

Over the years, Vinka has quietly amassed an impressive track record that demands recognition. The fans know it and appreciate her hitmaking prowess each chance they get.

With hit songs like Love Panic, Thank God, One Bite, Chips Na Ketchup, By The Way, Fimbo, and Tutu Mama, among others, she has earned a mention among the very best.

Her name may not be on everyone’s lips at the moment amidst battle conversations, but she’s undeniably a force to be reckoned with in the music industry.

Vinka’s musical journey has been nothing short of remarkable. Her smash hit Bailando dominated the charts for a staggering 16 consecutive weeks, holding the coveted number-one spot.

Only recently did it relent its throne to another chart-topper in which Vinka featured, Chekecha, which has maintained its reign for the past five weeks.

But the Boss Manjah‘s talents extend beyond just creating chart-toppers; she’s also a brilliant live performer.

Her unforgettable performances at events like Blankets and Wines have left audiences in awe, proving that she’s not just a hitmaker but a top-tier entertainer.

Her evolution from a manager to a hitmaker and stellar performer is a testament to her dedication and talent.

Today, she stands tall among the best musicians and performers in Uganda, sharing the stage with the likes of Cindy, Sheebah, Spice Diana, Kataleya and Kandle, Karole Kasita, Chosen Becky, Rema, and many more.

As the talk about the Sheebah-Cindy battle carries on, it’s worth noting that Vinka is the silent contender who could very well emerge as the ultimate certified hitmaker in Ugandan music.