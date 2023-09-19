Singer-cum-special presidential assistant, Catherine Kusasira says if anyone intends to organize a music battle where she is involved, they should pit her against men, not fellow women.

The former Eagles Production band singer stresses that her experience and prowess in the music business can only be matched if she is made to battle male artists rather than female artists.

She has therefore requested to battle either Bobi Wine, Bebe Cool, Jose Chameleone, or Cindy Sanyu noting that those are the only artists she believes can go toe-to-toe with her in a music battle.

The “Nkola Ya Taxi” singer feels she would grab attention if she battled Bobi Wine in a music showcase.

Since Bobi Wine was banned from performing on stage in Uganda, she notes that she wants her battle with Bobi Wine to mark his return to the stage as she believes it will sell out.

I music battle I want to be involved in should be between me and Cindy Sanyu or Me and Bobi Wine. In fact, I want that battle to happen. I think I can handle Bobi Wine because I only battle men, not women. I am ready to battle the likes of Cindy, Bebe Cool, and Jose Chameleone as well because that is the level I dare to challenge. I want Bobi Wine’s return to the stage to be a battle between me and him. It will indeed be a very good battle. Catherine Kusasira

Catherine Kusasira made the statements after the Cindy Sanyu vs. Sheebah Karungi battle that went down on Friday at Kololo Airstrip on Friday.

The battle was Uganda’s first-ever all-female battle.