Uganda National Musicians Federation (UNMF) president Eddy Kenzo has suspended the weekly jam session that is held every Tuesday in Mutundwe.

On a short notice shared across Eddy Kenzo’s social media pages, it is revealed that the jam session will resume next week on Tuesday after the burial of fellow entertainer and actress Evelyne Lagu.

Kenzo calls upon all those who can attend the Virgil of the late at her home in Bujuuko to pay her their last respects.

Dear all, Mbalamusizza Mwenna my Music Family. As we continue to mourn our departed sister, Evelyn, we have today called off the Jam Session till next Tuesday to be able to join the family of the late Sister. Let’s all gather at her home in Bujuuko to pay our last respects. As President of the UNMF and in my own capacity I condole with you all and the family of the late Evelyn. May the almighty Allah grant Evelyn Lagu a peaceful rest. Till we meet again. Love you all. Eddy Kenzo

Evelyne Lagu breathed her last on Monday 18th September 2023 after several years of battling kidney and heart complications.

Evelyne was in the past few years flown to Turkey to conduct a kidney transplant, however, medical experts stopped her from the procedure reasoning that her health status was not suitable for it.

She was advised to stick to dialysis medication which she has been undertaking for the past two years.

May Her Soul Rest In Peace!