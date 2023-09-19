Ugandan singer JLAK, real name Joshua Mukisa, in his new song titled ‘Partner’ sings about love as he continues to showcase his artistry and unique vocals.

Born on 1st July 2001 in Kajansi, Wakiso, JLAK is a recording Artist and Songwriter from Uganda. From childhood, he has always had a passion for music and songwriting.

At an earlier age, during his Primary and Secondary level of education, JLAK sang a lot. His fondness for music grew deeper when he joined the church choir group of Christ of All Nations in 2015 whilst living with his grandmother.

In 2016, he moved to Luweero to stay with his mother.

In late 2019, he went on to record his first song at a local studio but he could not pursue it further as the nation was struck with the COVID-19 pandemic.

In early 2022 when the lockdown restrictions were lifted, he got the opportunity to be signed under the Jos Entertainment record label that aimed at uplifting local talents within Luweero District.

He debuted with a single titled ‘Love Fire’ and followed it with ‘Walya’. He continues to grow as an artist who should be on the watch list of Uganda’s rising stars.

On Partner, JLAK works with renowned producer T.O.N who showcases his beat-making skills. The exciting visuals were directed by Sasha Vybz. Take a gaze below: