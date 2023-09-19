During an online live band session on Monday evening, singer Mansoor Semanda a.k.a King Saha dared Big Talent Entertainment boss Eddy Kenzo to a music battle.

While speaking to the press a few weeks ago, Eddy Kenzo noted how he cannot battle any Ugandan musician because he is a top artist.

He mentioned how no Ugandan musician is worth battling him and that if anyone ever yearned for battle, they would have to take it to a neutral ground in West Africa so that they see his influence there.

Well, his comments don’t seem to have pleased a couple of fellow Ugandan stars including King Saha.

On Monday while on a live band session broadcasted via TikTok, Saha dared Eddy Kenzo to the music battle and even vowed to go all the way to Ghana just to prove him wrong.

I heard someone say that there is no Ugandan artist that can manage him in a battle unless they are in Ghana. I am available, should we go to Ghana? My brother, no one is above the rest. If you think you’re too special, we are here to prove you wrong. You can go ahead and scare those other artists but not us! King Saha

This comes just a few days after the Cindy Sanyu vs. Sheebah battle that happened at Kololo Independence Grounds last Friday.

WATCH: Singer King Saha dare Eddy Kenzo for a battle..



Bino binagwa 🤔 pic.twitter.com/QXjL6b97fQ — MBU (@MBU) September 19, 2023