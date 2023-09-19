Individuals like Promoter Nobart who want the TikTok App totally banned in Uganda might not agree with what Mpaka Records singer Ykee Benda thinks of the App.

Ykee Benda believes that TikTok is here to improve Uganda’s music industry for the better if it is used well by creatives.

He notes that despite the App having created the early impression of damaging the music industry, he is positive that with time, it will take the right direction.

The “Malaika” singer has thus implored fellow musicians to record quality music and use the App to promote the music just as the other artists are doing globally.

He adds that if the App is used appropriately, artists stand the chance of going international and competing globally like the rest of the nations on the African continent.

TikTok is going to improve the Ugandan music industry for the better. It started as if it was spoiling but trust me, in the future, it is going to get better. Just watch and see. Just do quality music and if you’re a really talented artist, go to the App and promote the song the right way, you have the chance to be an international artist. For now don’t be worried about the TikTok celebrities we have now. Sing quality music and promote it like Kidandali. Ykee Benda

Ykee Benda is thus very happy with the way technology is helping creatives break the barriers of artists to spread their wings to far world.