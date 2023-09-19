Cindy Sanyu and Zex Bilangilangi sing for “the girls with the sexy bodies” in their new collaboration titled ‘Your Body’.

Mrs. Cinderella Muyonjo Sanyu Okuyo, popularly known as Cindy Sanyu claimed her crown at the recently concluded ‘Cindy Vs. Sheebah’ battle.

At the end of the music showcase event that happened at Kololo Independence Grounds on Friday 15th September 2023, many music fans were satisfied with her performance and crowned her the winner of the battle.

During the self-styled King Herself’s performance, she invited Zex Bilangilangi onto the stage to perform and it was revealed that the two had been working a new song together.

The song is titled ‘Your Body’ and the Firebase singer reveals that it is dedicated to ladies with good bodies and it urges them to dance and shake their well-endowed bodies.

Cindy’s trademark voice opens the song before Zex chips in with his lazy but catchy flow. It is quite a matching combination if you ask me.

Both artists accustomed to dancehall vibes relay their lyrics quite smoothly in both Luganda and English with a bit of Nigerian slang used.

If you’re a fan of either artist, this will definitely make it pon your playlist. Take a listen to the song below: