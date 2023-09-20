In a swift turn of events, Fangone Forest Entertainment singer Alien Skin, born Patrick Mulwana, has promised to accord singer Fille Mutoni a music collaboration that she had yearned for over several months.

Alien Skin made the promise as he addressed rumors of trashing the audio to the song that he had worked on with Fille at his Fangone studio before falling out with MC Kats.

While at a press conference, Alien Skin stressed that he understands Fille needs the collaboration for a musical bounce-back although his manager MC Kats has some misunderstandings with him.

He added that he would force it on them and he was sure they would take it without compromise.

My collaboration with Fille Mutoni is still going on. They need the collaboration very much. I’m going to force it on them and they will take it. Alien Skin

When he was asked about his fallout with Pallaso and the public apology he sent to him, Alien Skin responded by claiming that he forgave Pallaso.

Recently, Alien Skin was seen at night hangout chilling with Jose Chameleone and Weasel and the public wondered if they’re now on good talking terms with all the three Mayanja brothers.

Now the public only awaits to confirm the development when the two artists meet and have a chat.