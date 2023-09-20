Again, singer Bruno Kiggundu a.k.a Bruno K finds himself amid controversy as a lady identified as Dorah accuses him of making her pregnant and dumping her.

Netizens woke up to a series of videos showing Bruno K with a lady identified as Dorah which were followed by several screenshots exposing their chats.

According to the WhatsApp conversations, Dorah, a businesswoman based in Mukono, and Bruno K were romantically connected in a relationship for a while.

She claims to have supported Bruno K financially during their relationship and the singer also satisfied her sexual needs.

However, when Dorah realized that she was heavy with Bruno K’s child, the relationship started to drift astray.

The singer is accused of turning bitter when Dorah alerted him about the pregnancy as he allegedly maintained that she conceived without his consent.

Dorah decided to spill their misunderstandings on social media after they failed to reach common ground about the pregnancy.

In a leaked audio making rounds on social media, one Dorah has exposed singer Bruno K's dirty laundry about his sexual functionality and not looking out for her after making her pregnant. pic.twitter.com/CExQfKB8c1 — MBU (@MBU) September 20, 2023