Before the music battle between Cindy Sanyu and Sheebah Karungi went down last weekend, word made rounds indicating how the winner of the battle was slated to bag an extra UGX 100m.

The public has since been waiting for the jury to officially declare the winner but up to date, no clear winner has been announced.

As the public is still divided on who the exact winner was, Victoria University Vice Chancellor Dr. Lawrence Muganga has come out and set the record straight.

While appearing on Bukedde TV, Dr. Lawrence Muganga noted that as an institution, they didn’t make any promise of paying any artist an extra sum of money after the battle.

We made agreements with both artists but there was no hint that the winner was to walk away with an extra sum of money. Dr. Lawerence Muganga

He went on to say that the agreement that they made with the artists is what they stood with before and after the battle.

He added they were not responsible for announcing the winner of the battle noting that the judges of the night were the revelers who turned up on the evening.