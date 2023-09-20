Veteran singer and businessman Mesach Semakula has come out to confirm that the late Evelyn Nakabira alias Evelyn Love’s (Lagu) charity concert will go on despite her passing.

Mesach Semakula made the stand as he was giving his last remarks about how he was friendly to the late Evelyn Lagu to the extent that he always reached out to her whenever she needed any kind of help in her life.

As Evelyne Lagu was in preparations for staging a charity concert and looked stranded about the venue and dates on which she would hold her show, Mesach Semakula offered her a free venue at Papaz Spot.

Having been offered a free venue, Evelyn Lagu was so excited about the development and thanked Mesach Semakula for being a generous person who had been there for her through all times.

She later confirmed the dates as well and took to her social media accounts to confirm that her charity concert would go down on the 28th of October 2023.

The “Ogumanga” singer, unfortunately, passed on before she could hold her charity show earlier this week, on Monday 18th September 2023 after several years of battling heart and kidney complications.

Evelyn’s charity concert was aimed at spreading awareness about kidney complications, celebrating her while she still lived, as well as raising money to foot her medical bills and help other patients she saw in the hospital struggling to get treatment for the same illness.

Semakula who is currently in the USA revealed the organizing committee helping him stage the late singer’s event.

The “Kankutendereze” singer also noted that the proceeds from the Charity concert will go towards elevating Evelyn Lagu’s son’s life.

Evelyn Lagu has been laid to rest today at her ancestral burial grounds in Kalungu Masaka.