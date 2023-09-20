Ugandan rapper Jocelyn Tracey Keko is back in Uganda after over five years in Canada where she relocated in search of greener pastures.

At 3:45 PM on Wednesday, Keko announced her return to Kampala, Uganda by sharing a photo showing the compound of the home where she is staying.

Via Twitter, the 2011 Most Gifted East African Video award winner in the Channel O Music Video Awards tweeted, “Hello Kampala I’m here.”

Her tweet immediately attracted the attention of the netizens and reputable online blogs who immediately welcomed her back to the Pearl Of Africa.

After a long while of silence, Keko made it back on the front pages of local tabloids after she appeared in a sorry state during an Instagram live.

It was later revealed that she was battling drug addiction and depression but she has since gradually regained sanity and looks to be in a better mental space now.

The name Keko brings deep memories for many African music lovers, especially the Hip-hop and Rap fanatics. She broke onto the scene in 2010 with Fallen Heroes and a star was made over time.

At her peak, no female rapper dared to stand in her way – physically or musically. She was a beast with the flow and her personality spoke volumes for a brand she had built from scratch.

She was part of the Hip-hop revolution in the Ugandan music space and her contribution to the genre can never be undermined. Her sick flows made most of the youths reconsider the favorites on their playlists.

With songs like How We Do It (feat. Radio and Weasel), Let Me Go, Alwoo, In The Air (feat. Angella Katatumba), Fly Solo, Mutima, Ready, Make You Dance, among others, Keko was destined for greatness and her achievements spoke for themselves.

Welcome back home, Keko!