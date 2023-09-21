In his new song, Kanzilye, Brian Avie urges the listeners to enjoy the fruits of their sweat and take some time off to indulge in leisure activities and satisfy their desires.

For over two weeks, videos of Brian Baguma a.k.a Brian Avie have been dominating social media and gossip columns.

The singer, songwriter, and vocalist came out and revealed how he was set to quit music which he claims was not giving him enough returns despite investing heavily in it.

His fans, however, and a few fellow artists including Eddy Kenzo urged him not to give up on music and to continue working hard if he wants to see light at the end of the tunnel.

Avie then gave himself one last shot, a project he released titled ‘Kanzilye’.

The song speaks about enjoying life regardless of how much you earn. “We live once. At the same time, life is too short. Enjoy it when you still can,” Brian Avie says.

Kanzilye was produced by Nigel Beats and apart from the rich message embedded in the lyrics, it is a song to make you dance.

In the visuals directed by Sydney Wala, Avie tries to add life to the lyrics by showing a happy moment shared among people in the ghetto.

Brian Avie says that if the song works well, he is “ready to stick around” and bless his die-hard fans with similar good songs.

“According to my fans’ reaction when I decided to give music a break, I will steak around, and drop songs in intervals,” he told Mbu.

He also noted that he is now working on a new 12-track album and he will be dropping some of the projects on the album in the coming days.

I have a new album yet to be released called ‘Whole In One’ that consists of twelve songs. We are releasing two of them this week still. Avie Music along side Raices del Mundo came up with this album. Am also looking forward to do collaborations with talented artistes. Brian Avie