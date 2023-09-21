Spice Diana’s manager Roger Lubega is not happy with always being picked on by artists some of whom he says he has helped through challenging times in their lives.

On Wednesday evening, Geoateady through his social media platforms sent out a cryptic post in which he referred to Roger Lubega as a shady person.

Despite not revealing the details behind his posts, Geosteady seems quite furious and his fans have since called out manager Roger to apologize to their singer.

This is not the first time Spice Diana’s manager’s name has been dragged in the mud by artists after similar incidences with Gravity Omutujju, Ziza Bafana, King Saha, and Ritah Dancehall, among others.

In a long message posted across his social media pages, Lubega refers to some of the artists as “ungrateful people” who have benefitted from the one-sided friendships with him and yet they continue to criticize him.

He goes on to note that despite Geosteady failing to appear at his own extra concert in Buwama over misunderstandings with the show promoters, Spice Diana continued and performed for the revelers and he cannot understand how that is a bad thing.

Enough is enough, I am so tired of ungrateful people more so in this industry. Nkoye akamanyiro kabayimbi. Okusirika sibusiru. Many artistes have always dragged my name in mud because balina platforms atte bayimbi munange bo tebagambwako. Nkoyeee akamanyiro. Abantu nga mumanyidde, mulipide Roger. Mazima ki kyenfunye mukubererewo abayimbi? What have I been paid ,for being your friend? Absolutely nothing okujako okunjogerera nakamanyiro. Kati Ono gwetwagendende Buwaama kuyimba for free not even fuel at his own concert and yet again he didnt appear on his own concert. My artiste performed for his crowd but because he has misunderstandings with the promoter (organizer ) he didn’t appear atte namala nada ku social media mbu roger wambwa. Nkukozeki ssebo? Why not say it too! Some of you have ever slept at my home for a year or 2 under my roof and care, is that how you reward me? I have been taken for granted for long, anti munnange nze sirina platform eyogerako. Abayimbi, mbakooye, nkooye nkooye nkooye. Kyemusiga kyemuja okukungula Roger Lubega