Former Goodlyfe crew singer Gift Kyambadde a.k.a Gift ov Kaddo has slammed the current crop of artists saying they don’t know how to sing.

The “Lawyer” singer stresses that the male generation of artists in the music industry at the moment is not doing what is required of them to prove that they’re here for business.

He went on to note that the current crop of male artists does not sing music that touches people’s emotions for them to relate to their ways of living.

He thus used the opportunity to rally the male artists to up their game which he believes is being dominated by the female artists.

This comes at the back of an all-female music battle that was held a few days ago at Kololo Airstrip.

The male artists in Uganda no longer do music. They’re just playing. That is why we are even having battles between ladies now. It is simply because men went off the truck. We don’t know the music they are currently doing. When you talk about male artists and mention names like Jamal, Aziz Azion, Gift ov Kaddo, and Radio that is music. Gift ov Kaddo

He, however, gave a thumbs up to the artists who do raggae music noting that they have kept their craft going and have not disappointed at all.

Maybe Raggae, for them they’re doing a good job. But if it is all about music and talent, I think male artists are playing a lot these days. My big three would be Maddox Sematimba, Kabuye Ssemboga, Titan Takuba, and Ronnie Kavuma. They sang music that came from the soul and you would feel that the person was meant to be a musician and not just a comedian in the game. Gift ov Kaddo

When asked which artist he can battle in the Ugandan music industry, he stressed that there is no one.

He explained that the only artists’ lineup he feels comfortable to battle includes; Wizkid, Davido, and Diamond Platnumz but the rest would just be a walkover.

I think I won’t battle anyone but am a super talented artist that is all I can say. No one can battle me, only maybe Wizkid and Davido. That is where I see my battle because when you look at the past years, no one can dare taste me. So I believe Wizkid, Diamond Platnumz, and Davido are a good lineup for me. Kaddo added