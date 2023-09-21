The Ugandan film Nkwanzi’s Slip has made its streaming debut on Showmax South Africa since last week. This marks an exciting milestone for the independent film featuring a cast of emerging talent from the Kampala acting scene.

Featuring Okitwi Christiano, Katalba Michael, and Patience Atikunda: Nkwanzi’s Slip follows a group of friends who go out to celebrate a birthday party when one of them finds herself in an unpredictable situation after drinking too much.

The film showcases eight up-and-coming Ugandan actors in their first major movie roles (including the writer). Under the direction of Kizito Samuel Saviour, founder of Kyooto Media, these rookie performers bring a raw, youthful energy to the fun romantic comedy. Nkwanzi’s Slip explores complicated love and friendships, and the dangers of drinking alcohol irresponsibly that even one who misses the point ends up being entertained by the film – all within a raw Kampala setting.

I spoke to the Director, Samuel Saviour, in a casual conversation about his filmmaking, and the promises of the Ugandan film industry. “I’m thrilled that African audiences will get to discover these talented newcomers. Showmax has more African content than Netflix, and it’s more accessible for Africans, unlike Netflix, so it’s a good platform for African content and content creators,” said Saviour. “Uganda has no shortage of acting potential waiting to be unleashed on the world.”

Saviour hopes Nkwanzi’s Slip will spotlight the promising filmmakers and stories emerging from Uganda’s growing entertainment industry.

Though still small, Uganda’s film scene has gained attention recently for creative movies made on modest budgets. Saviour, a hard-working creative, and stalwart in the film industry with an impressive track record for winning awards comments on his successes and states, “I have worked on more than 10 films, and I have been working on film each year for the 10 years I’ve been in the industry, my latest film is always my favorite.”

“Winning awards is really exciting, especially the first five awards, and after that winning awards becomes normal. I have personally won over a dozen awards.” Written by Josephine Kabahuma, this last film of Saviour’s also hopes to win some gold.

On a personal note, I am grateful I was given the chance to be part of this entertaining film as one of the eight rookie actors. Kyoto Media saw something in me at the auditions at the National Theater where over three hundred people auditioned. It was a memorable experience working with such a director who knew what he wanted from eight who won roles in the film.

He repeated that he was proud of the casting and the decision-making process. “We probably wouldn’t have had a better film had we focused on casting only those we knew, the new actors brought something great to the film, and we are looking forward to working with them on some of our next films, but we shall keep our culture of always giving a chance to new actors we haven’t worked with before.”

Nkwanzi’s Slip similarly shows you don’t need huge resources to craft an exciting, character-driven genre film. Backed by Saviour’s maverick directing and the electric onscreen presence of its rookie cast, Nkwanzi’s Slip brings a distinctly Ugandan flair to the big screen.

Catch all the action now streaming only on Showmax. The emerging Ugandan film industry deserves a spot on your watchlist, find it here at: www.showmax.com/