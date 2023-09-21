A lovey-dovey WhatsApp conversation believed to be between Spice Diana and her manager Roger Lubega has been leaked amid the ongoing war of words between the latter and Geosteady.

Yesterday, Geosteady through his social media pages wrote attacking Roger Lubega for being a bad-hearted person.

The Blackman Records singer joined a host of other artists including King Saha, Gravity Omutujju, and Ziza Bafana, among others who have in the past attacked the laid-back talent manager in recent months.

In a lengthy post, manager Roger defended himself saying the artists are just ungrateful as he has only been good to them and helped them in challenging situations.

Roger Lubega seems not to understand why his name has often been dragged through the mud by the same people he has offered help to.

Roger went on to put Geosteady on the spot saying that he failed to show up at his extra show in Buwama and his artist Spice Diana had to fill the void only to wake up to online attacks.

Geosteady retaliated with his own post in which he referred to manager Roger as a hypocrite and disrespectful person.

It didn’t take long before the internet was treated to a WhatsApp audio reportedly between Spice Diana and her manager in a lovey-dovey mood.

In the audio posted by Galaxy TV, Roger is heard expressing how much he misses Spice while referring to her as “his panadol.”

He goes on to tell her how bored he is and asks her not to take too long to return home to which the songstress replies, “I’m coming, my baby. Don’t worry, I’m here.”

The source of the audio leak is yet to be established but critics are very convinced it is Roger and Spice Diana in the audio.

Both parties have denied any romantic relationship in the past and maintained that they are only friends and workmates who respect each other and uphold professional values between them.