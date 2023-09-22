Uganda’s dancehall music scene is heating up, and at the forefront of this sizzling wave is the charismatic and talented dancehall artist, Ceaserous.

With a string of chart-topping hits under his belt, Ceaserous is once again ready to make fans move and groove to his infectious beats with his latest release, “Akasente.”

The new single, “Akasente,” is a testament to Ceaserous’ prowess in the genre.

Known for his distinctive style that effortlessly blends traditional African rhythms with contemporary dancehall vibes, he has once again delivered a track that promises to captivate music lovers and keep dance floors packed.

“Akasente” is a term that resonates with many Ugandans, as it refers to the local slang for money or cash.

In typical Ceaserous fashion, he infuses this everyday phrase with an irresistible melody and catchy lyrics that will have listeners singing along in no time.

Listen to Akasente here: