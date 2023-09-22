Recently, singer Eddy Kenzo bragged about how he can only battle fellow Ugandan artists on neutral ground and in a different nation.

He went on to note that the neutral ground he was preferably willing to have battle is in Ghana as he openly welcomed whoever was willing to battle him to do so in Ghana.

Just a few days ago, King Saha came out and revealed he was ready to take him on from wherever he feels comfortable.

Bad Character Records singer Saddat Mukiibi alias Kalifah AgaNaga has also added his voice to who he thinks can competitively battle with Eddy Kenzo.

AgaNaga believes David Lutalo can give Eddy Kenzo a good run for his money since both artists have several hit songs and are dearly loved by the public.

Abayimbi bangi basobola okukola “battle”, Eddy kenzo omuyimbi gwasobola okukola “battle” naye ye David Lutalo ate era ne ba pulomoota balina okumanya nti zino entalo zibakolera. Kalifah AgaNaga

AgaNaga also went to flex noting how he feels he could outshine A Pass in a music battle if the two were put on the same stage.