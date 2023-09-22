As the year closes, the Ugandan music industry is the most vibrant with new projects being released each new week. We look at five of some of the new music videos released today from your top musicians including Sheebah, Gravity Omutujju, Azawi, Vinka, and others.

‘Bwe Paba’ – Fik Fameica feat. Sheebah

Sheebah and Fik Fameica put their artistry to work on this new collaboration oozing pulsating beats and infectious rhythms. Bwe Paba is slapped with a sizzling music video in which both artists bring their A-game, expressing their passion.

The energy between them is palpable, and their chemistry on screen is simply electrifying. It also comes just a week after Sheebah’s energetic showcase at the music battle vs. Cindy Sanyu elevated her position in the industry.

‘Omwenge’ – Azawi

Already among the top trending videos in Uganda, Azawi’s ‘Omwenge’ is one to look out for. The Swangz Avenue songstress looks to yet again please her fans through her new album titled ‘Sankofa’ from which this new song drops.

Directed by Marvin Musoke, the visuals of Omwenge give you a picture of what happens in the local hangouts while sticking to the message embedded in the lyrics. It is a proper opener for the much-anticipated album as it oozes the finest quality that is expected of Azawi.

‘Muna’ – Gravity Omutujju

When he finds a working formula, it is rare that Gravity Omutujju will try to change it. Basically; he will not fix what isn’t broken and on this new project dubbed ‘Muna’, he continues to bless his fans with what they appreciate the most from him – CHAOS!

Again, he works with Diggy Baur on this apple that doesn’t fall far away from the tree of Kwepicha. If you try to find out the meaning of the lyrics, and you’re successful – please don’t tell us. We’re good. Catch the visuals here .

‘Tonyt’ – Rema Namakula

For many, ‘Tonyt’ (produced by Nessim) could be the project that finally exposes Rema Namakula to a wider market beyond just the Ugandan borders in a long time. It surely is different. It is a song you might have already heard play on your favorite radio station and now we have visuals for the eyes.

Rema had to pause its release earlier this week after learning about the news of the passing of fellow songstress Evelyn Love Lagu. It’s finally here though and it doesn’t lack color. As usual, she puts her piercing eyes to great use. Good luck avoiding her charm.

‘Bailando’ remix – Vinka feat. Phina

You won’t be too surprised that Swangz Avenue has two videos on this list, would you? Working hard is just their motto. Earlier this year, Vinka released a banger dubbed ‘Bailando’. The song-dominated playlists and TikTok challenges asked for water.

For the remix, she didn’t look too far out as she acquired the desired combination with Tanzanian singer Phina, real name Saraphina Michael Kitinga, who adds quite the spice deserved to a mega project. Take a gaze:

