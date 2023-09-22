Former Route Entertainment singer Vivian Tendo Ntubiro a.k.a Vivian Tendo has stunned her followers after she disclosed that she met her husband, Mr. Moses Tinsley via Facebook.

Many Ugandans, don’t believe in finding a loving partner through social media but Vivian Tendo has come out to prove them wrong.

While narrating her story of how she met her husband with whom they legalized their relationship in both the traditional and holy matrimonial way in a very short period of time, Vivian Tendo stresses that they connected via Facebook messenger.

Although most people think it is a thing only common abroad, this time around two Ugandans; one of them already a public figure, found their love in the DM, setting a precedence.

The “Hajji Wa Hajjat” famed singer explained that during the time she was in trouble with her former management, Mr. Moses Tinsley slid into her inbox offering to give her support.

They exchanged contacts and later on, as the saying goes, the past became history as they fell in love with one another to the extent of getting hitched.

When I parted ways with my music management, I began receiving threats. Someone contacted me via Facebook Messenger, offering help if I needed it. I exchanged contacts with him, and later on, he is the person I got married to. That’s how we met. Vivian Tendo

The two are now living in a happy marriage and only waiting to expand their family with a bundle of joy any time soon.

